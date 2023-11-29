DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 29, 2023

Woman sent to jail for barging into SC building

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: A woman was arrested after she barged into the premises of the Supreme Court and misbehaved with policemen, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against her at the Secretariat police station under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

Investigation officer of the case SI Dawood Sabir said the woman was produced in the court of a judicial magistrate from where she was sent to Adiala jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

Before sending her to jail, she failed to give satisfactory replies to questions about the purpose of her visit to the apex court and the attempt to enter the premises by force.

The woman accompanied by another woman and four children reached the gate for the entry of judges in a car.

The police opened the gate to check the car and it riders. But all of a sudden, the woman drove the car into the court building.

She then reached the gate and stopped in front of a barrier. The woman then reversed the car and crashed it into the boundary wall. As a result, she was arrested.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh lawlessness
29 Nov, 2023

Sindh lawlessness

GOVERNMENTS come and go, but little has been done to control rampant crime across Sindh, particularly its lawless...
New compact
29 Nov, 2023

New compact

AS elections approach ever closer without any tangible improvement in the political atmosphere, there has been a...
Climate crossroads
Updated 29 Nov, 2023

Climate crossroads

As Pakistan presents its case at COP28, the focus must be on ensuring that the L&D fund.
Climate resilience
28 Nov, 2023

Climate resilience

It is critical to ensure climate resilience of the economy through sound climate-related public investment management.
Condemned to die
28 Nov, 2023

Condemned to die

ANOTHER day in Kohistan, another jirga-mandated murder of a girl. Her ‘crime’: dancing with boys in a video that...
Price of politics
28 Nov, 2023

Price of politics

THE big parties are not at all shy about the high price they have set on political ambition. According to a recent...