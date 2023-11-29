Woman sent to jail for barging into SC building

ISLAMABAD: A woman was arrested after she barged into the premises of the Supreme Court and misbehaved with policemen, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against her at the Secretariat police station under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

Investigation officer of the case SI Dawood Sabir said the woman was produced in the court of a judicial magistrate from where she was sent to Adiala jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

Before sending her to jail, she failed to give satisfactory replies to questions about the purpose of her visit to the apex court and the attempt to enter the premises by force.

The woman accompanied by another woman and four children reached the gate for the entry of judges in a car.

The police opened the gate to check the car and it riders. But all of a sudden, the woman drove the car into the court building.

She then reached the gate and stopped in front of a barrier. The woman then reversed the car and crashed it into the boundary wall. As a result, she was arrested.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023