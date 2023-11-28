DAWN.COM Logo

Bannu blast toll rises to two, ISPR says attacker identified

Bureau Report Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 07:28am

PESHAWAR: The death toll from Sunday’s suicide attack on a security convoy in Bannu increased to two on Monday and the military identified the attacker as an Afghan national.

Ten people were injured in the incident while the attacker was identified as an Afghan national affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The attacker was riding a motorcycle laden with explosives and detonated it near the security forces’ convoy, ISPR said.

Two civilians were martyred in the attack, while the injured included three soldiers, it added.

Law enforcement agencies claimed that a document recovered from the scene of the attack identified the perpetrator as an Afghan citizen. The attacker was carrying ‘Tazkira’, the identity document for Afghan citizens, as per official sources.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said the attack, which targeted a vehicle carrying security personnel from Miramshah, left one person dead. He was later identified as Ashraf Ali of Mamandkhel. The deceased and injured were taken to Combined Military Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2023

