2 terrorists killed in retaliatory action after attack on military convoy in Gwadar: ISPR

Two terrorists were killed by security forces after they attacked a military convoy in Balochistan’s Gwadar on Sunday morning, according to the army’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists carried out the attack at 10am, using small arms and hand grenades.

“However, due to the efficient and swift response, two terrorists were sent to hell with no harm to any military or civil persons,” the statement said, with the military expressing its resolve to “thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country”.

An earlier statement by the ISPR said the operation was launched in the area after the presence of terrorists was reported, adding that one militant had been killed and three others injured during the exchange of fire with security forces.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, according to a statement issued by his party, the PPP.

Zardari also called for “bring in the grip of law the planners” of the attack.

The statement said he lauded the soldiers for their retaliatory action and stressed the need to eliminate terrorists.

4 terrorists killed in Bajaur

Meanwhile, four terrorists were killed while one was arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an operation in Charmang last night after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists. During the operation, “intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists,” it said in a statement.

’“Four terrorists were sent to hell while one terrorist was apprehended,” the ISPR said.

The statement went on to say that weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a suicide vest, were also recovered from the militants, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts”.

The ISPR added that 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib was martyred in the gunfight.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in July said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

On July 12, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan. This was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year.

The Foreign Office (FO) had later confirmed the involvement of Afghan terrorists in the Zhob attack.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani