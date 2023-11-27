Karachi mayor opens zip line in Safari Park

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated a zip line in Safari Park on Sunday.

The zip line is a long thick metal wire attached between two points that one can move along quickly while hanging from a small wheel usually for entertainment.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the mayor said that horse riding would be started soon in Safari Park, where the city’s first Dino Safari Park was built.

The mayor said Safari Park was once in a state of disrepair and in 2015-16 law enforcement agencies had carried out raids inside the public facility and recovered “a lot of things”.

The PPP government started development works in seven districts of Karachi and a week ago a major park in district Central was inaugurated, he said.

He said that a day ago he opened the state-of-the-art Star Sports Complex in Sherpao Colony in Landhi and the KMC was going to build five more playgrounds and parks in the city.

These efforts were being made in order to provide recreational facilities to citizens in a peaceful environment, he said.

