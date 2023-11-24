PTI claims ex-lawmaker Amjad Khan Niazi ‘tortured’, police deny allegation

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Thursday claimed that one of its incarcerated leaders, Amjad Khan Niazi, had been tortured by unidentified people, but police denied the allegation.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan claimed that unknown people took Mr Niazi, a former MNA from Mianwali, out of his cell to an undisclosed location after he had surrendered to the anti-terrorism court, and subjected him to brutal torture.

While condemning the torture, Mr Ayub said the incident had made the entire judicial system a farce.

He recalled that Mr Niazi surrendered before the ATC three days ago and gave a statement in the presence of police and media that his well-being would be the judiciary’s responsibility.

However, he lamented that Mr Niazi was taken out of his cell twice by unidentified people and taken to an unknown location where he was severely tortured.

Mr Ayub urged the judiciary to take immediate notice of the incident and open an inquiry to identify the culprits so that they could be held accountable, said a PTI press release.

The public relations officer to DPO Mianwali, Zarar Niazi, denied the torture allegation but was tight-lipped over the whereabouts of the ex-MNA, except confirming his nomination in various FIRs registered at City Police Station.

Amjad Niazi was nominated in FIR Nos 348, 349 and 355 registered with regard to the May 9 incident. The ex-MNA has been accused of attacking installations of PAF base Mianwali and setting on fire the local judicial complex.

After the May 9 incident, he went into hiding and only a couple of days ago had surrendered to the anti-terrorism court in Sargodha. The police brought him to Mianwali and shifted him to PS Chidroo the same day. Later, he was moved to some unknown place.

Khurshid Anwar Khan in Mianwali also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2023