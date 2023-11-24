DAWN.COM Logo

PTI seeks permission to hold convention in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 10:01am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission from district administration to hold workers convention at Liaquat Bagh or some other suitable place on Nov 25.

After getting the application, the district administration sought report from special branch whether the permission will be provided to the party to hold convention in Liaquat Bagh or not.

“After getting the report from special branch of police, the report will be sent to Punjab caretaker government for final permission,” said a senior official of the district administration.

He said the matter would be placed at the divisional intelligence committee also in a day or two. He said that it would not be possible to allow the public meeting at Liaquat Bagh due to some security threats.

PTI’s Lawyers Wing General Secretary Khan Aaqil Khan Advocate submitted the application and said that PTI was the largest political party in the country and it was holding workers convention in connection with general elections.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2023

