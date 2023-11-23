FIA summons four social media activists

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned four persons for allegedly defaming a construction company in social media.

Cyber crimes wing of the FIA summoned four persons namely Rehan Allawala, Abdul Rahim Rafi, Tariq Rafi and Mohammad Shahbaz on the complaint of Dr Nasim Shehzad.

The FIA directed them to appear before the Cyber Crime Reporting Center to record their version on the complaint.

The complainant accused them of maligning his construction firm and harassing him in the social media.

