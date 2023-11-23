DAWN.COM Logo

FIA summons four social media activists

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 10:40am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned four persons for allegedly defaming a construction company in social media.

Cyber crimes wing of the FIA summoned four persons namely Rehan Allawala, Abdul Rahim Rafi, Tariq Rafi and Mohammad Shahbaz on the complaint of Dr Nasim Shehzad.

The FIA directed them to appear before the Cyber Crime Reporting Center to record their version on the complaint.

The complainant accused them of maligning his construction firm and harassing him in the social media.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2023

