Bails of Asad Umar, Imran’s sisters extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 11:06am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former secretary general Asad Umar and ex-premier Imran Khan’s sisters — Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan – in multiple cases related to May 9 riots.

The sisters of the PTI chairman appeared before the court, while an application was filed on behalf of Mr Umar seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Umar’s counsel told the court that the petitioner could not make it to Lahore due to a bail hearing before an Islamabad court.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court that the PTI leaders had not joined the investigation. Judge Arshad Javed allowed the application of Mr Umar and extended his pre-arrest bail till Dec 9.

The judge also extended the bail of the PTI chief’s sisters till Dec 9. The judge directed all the suspects to join the police investigation without fail.

The sisters of Imran Khan visited the lockup of the ATC to express solidarity with the party workers, who were brought to the court from jail for proceedings of cases against them. The detained workers chanted slogans in support of Imran Khan.

The bail petitions were filed in cases including attacks on the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore`s corps commander, Askari Tower in Gulberg, torching of PML-N offices in Model Town and a container near Kalma Chowk.

Separately, Judge Arshad Javed extended the pre-arrest bail of Zain Qureshi, son of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the Jinnah House attack.

Mr Qureshi did not appear before the court and his counsel filed an application seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The lawyer told the court that the petitioner could not appear due to unavoidable engagement in Islamabad.

The judge allowed the application and extended the bail of Zain till Dec 9.

The judge directed the lawyer to ensure the appearance of the petitioner at the next hearing.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2023

