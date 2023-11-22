DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 22, 2023

Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO

Reuters | Dawn.com Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 12:25pm
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US on Nov 16, 2023. — Reuters
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US on Nov 16, 2023. — Reuters

OpenAI on Wednesday said it reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his shock ouster, capping a marathon discussion about the future of the startup at the centre of the artificial intelligence boom.

In addition to Altman’s return, the company agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him. Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join Quora CEO and current director Adam D’Angelo, OpenAI said.

Sam Altman said in a post on X: “I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI.”

OpenAI on Monday had named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as its interim CEO, while outgoing chief Altman had said he would move to Microsoft.

Altman had been sacked by OpenAI on Friday, the news coming as a surprise to both Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, who quit the company following Altman’s ousting.

However, Brockman announced on Wednesday in a post on X that he would also be returning to the company following Altman’s reinstatement.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella —who had announced the hiring of Atman on Monday — welcomed this new development, calling it a “first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance,” in a post on X.

The departures of Altman and Brockman on Friday blindsided many employees who discovered the abrupt management change from an internal message and the company’s public-facing blog.

In a letter first published by Wired, more than 738 of the 770 OpenAI employees threatened to leave the company if the board was not replaced.

Altman shot to fame with the launch of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot last year, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development, as well as billions being invested in the sector.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Devolution debate
Updated 22 Nov, 2023

Devolution debate

The fact is that powerful elements within the establishment and bureaucracy favour a strong centre.
Gas crisis
22 Nov, 2023

Gas crisis

THIS is the time of the year when households and other consumers connected with pipeline networks of the two public...
Deceptive interview
Updated 22 Nov, 2023

Deceptive interview

The 'new normal' of tearing down privacy of home, marriage and personal space is an area best left out of politics.
Innocence robbed
21 Nov, 2023

Innocence robbed

AS countries marked Children’s Day yesterday to renew their pledge to safeguard the rights of little ones, ...
Massacre in Gaza
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

Massacre in Gaza

In the midst of these atrocities, the word ‘ceasefire’ remains taboo in Washington, London and other Western capitals.
After the World Cup
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

After the World Cup

Despite India’s strong World Cup performance, there is talk of the need for a generational shift there.