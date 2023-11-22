DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 22, 2023

UNHCR raises alarm over Afghans’ exit order

Amin Ahmed Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 07:06am
POLICE officials check documents of residents during a crackdown on illegal immigrants in a settlement in Karachi, on Tuesday.—Online
POLICE officials check documents of residents during a crackdown on illegal immigrants in a settlement in Karachi, on Tuesday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: The UN Refugee Agency, has rai­sed concerns over Pakis­t­an’s announcement for undocumented foreigners to leave, as the orders have adversely affected Afghan nationals including registered refugees and others with valid documents.

UNHCR Represen­tat­ive in Pakistan Philippa Candler told a press briefing at UN European headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday that mass arrivals back to Afghanistan were adding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, as winter temperatures in some locations dip to as low as -4°C.

Since Pakistan’s anno­u­ncement of the repatriation plan on October 3, an estimated 374,000 people have returned to Afghan­istan. “We are witnessing an exponential increase in arrests, detentions and deportations of Afghans in Pakistan. Many Afghan returnees are vulnerable, including women and children who could lose their lives in a harsh winter if left without adequate shelter,” the official said.

He explained that the Afghans interviewed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan said they were leaving in a rush, fearing arrest and detention.

All registered Afghan refugees are exempt from the government’s orders, but the announcement and follow-up actions created a sense of panic.

“We have been reiterating our call that any return to Afghanistan should be voluntary, safe and dignified, irrespective of legal status in Pakistan. We have urged the Government of Pakistan to put in place a screening mechanism to identify individuals in need of international protection,” the UNHCR official said.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2023

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Devolution debate
Updated 22 Nov, 2023

Devolution debate

The fact is that powerful elements within the establishment and bureaucracy favour a strong centre.
Gas crisis
22 Nov, 2023

Gas crisis

THIS is the time of the year when households and other consumers connected with pipeline networks of the two public...
Deceptive interview
Updated 22 Nov, 2023

Deceptive interview

The 'new normal' of tearing down privacy of home, marriage and personal space is an area best left out of politics.
Innocence robbed
21 Nov, 2023

Innocence robbed

AS countries marked Children’s Day yesterday to renew their pledge to safeguard the rights of little ones, ...
Massacre in Gaza
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

Massacre in Gaza

In the midst of these atrocities, the word ‘ceasefire’ remains taboo in Washington, London and other Western capitals.
After the World Cup
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

After the World Cup

Despite India’s strong World Cup performance, there is talk of the need for a generational shift there.