‘Halal’ products banned in India’s Uttar Pradesh

Reuters Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 09:43am

LUCKNOW: Auth­orities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines, saying it was illegal.

Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as `Halal-certified’ by companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, a state government notification said on Saturday.

“Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items,” the notification said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the country’s apex body in charge of determining standards for most food products sold in the country and determines the standards food products should meet, the notification said.

Uttar Pradesh is ruled by firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Both Adityanath and his government have been accused by critics of having a divisive agenda against the state’s sizable Muslim population, which they have consistently denied.

“Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law,” state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said on Monday.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2023

