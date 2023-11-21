DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 21, 2023

IIUI has lost its international status, Islamic ethos, says CJP

Kashif Abbasi Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said maladministration over the years has undermined the standard of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The Chief Justice being member of board of trustees of IIUI also said that the IIUI had lost its international status and Islamic ethos.

Through a letter dated Nov17, which was addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi, ( who is chancellor IIUI), Chairman Higher Education Commission, Secretary federal education, Pro-Vice Chancellor and President and members of board of trustee, the CJP explained how his request for getting record from IIUI was denied by IIUI.

The CJP said that it did not hold the stipulated minimum number of meeting of board of trustees and last meeting was held almost three year ago.

However, the CJP said that on his pointing out, President Alvi called the meeting of board of trustees to be held on Nov 30 and he would be looking forward to attending it.

He said that he wanted to improve standard of the universities of which he was member of the board of the syndicate, adding that on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he attended the meeting of Quaid-i-Azam University and all information sought by him was provided by QAU without any hesitation.

The CJP said that under his direction, a letter was sent to Vice President IIUI Nabi Bux Jumani and information about university was sought to enable him to properly contribute. Unfortunately, the information was not provided, therefore, a reminder was sent on October 13 , but still to no avail. He said that neither the letter was responded to nor was he enlightened why the information was being withheld.

The CJP revealed that Mr Jumani was appointed in June 2020 for a period of three months or till the completion of process as suggested by the board.

“However, the three months have since extended to three years and five months and Mr Jumani continues to hold office, which apparently is also in disobedience of judgment of the Islamabad High Court,” the CJP said adding if university continues to be run at the behest of its employees, who adamantly refuses to provide information and “we ignore such disobedience and intransigent behavior, we then become equally responsible for university’s further destruction,” the CJP observed.

He stated that letter for seeking information should be made part of the agenda of board of trustees meeting to be held on Nov 30 as well as record of Mr Jumani and appointment and service and the decision of Islamabad High Court be also made available for the said meeting for consideration of the members of board of trustees.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Innocence robbed
21 Nov, 2023

Innocence robbed

AS countries marked Children’s Day yesterday to renew their pledge to safeguard the rights of little ones, ...
Massacre in Gaza
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

Massacre in Gaza

In the midst of these atrocities, the word ‘ceasefire’ remains taboo in Washington, London and other Western capitals.
After the World Cup
Updated 21 Nov, 2023

After the World Cup

Despite India’s strong World Cup performance, there is talk of the need for a generational shift there.
Familiar message
Updated 20 Nov, 2023

Familiar message

When an uncaring, distant state does nothing for their welfare, many feel that religious militancy is the only solution.
Toxic cough syrups
20 Nov, 2023

Toxic cough syrups

PAKISTAN’S struggling health sector is back in the spotlight, once more for unfortunate reasons. Five cough syrups...
Living history
20 Nov, 2023

Living history

WONDROUS Mohenjodaro is alive and well as an enigma. Last week, almost a century since the first collection of coins...