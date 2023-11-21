IIUI has lost its international status, Islamic ethos, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said maladministration over the years has undermined the standard of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The Chief Justice being member of board of trustees of IIUI also said that the IIUI had lost its international status and Islamic ethos.

Through a letter dated Nov17, which was addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi, ( who is chancellor IIUI), Chairman Higher Education Commission, Secretary federal education, Pro-Vice Chancellor and President and members of board of trustee, the CJP explained how his request for getting record from IIUI was denied by IIUI.

The CJP said that it did not hold the stipulated minimum number of meeting of board of trustees and last meeting was held almost three year ago.

However, the CJP said that on his pointing out, President Alvi called the meeting of board of trustees to be held on Nov 30 and he would be looking forward to attending it.

He said that he wanted to improve standard of the universities of which he was member of the board of the syndicate, adding that on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he attended the meeting of Quaid-i-Azam University and all information sought by him was provided by QAU without any hesitation.

The CJP said that under his direction, a letter was sent to Vice President IIUI Nabi Bux Jumani and information about university was sought to enable him to properly contribute. Unfortunately, the information was not provided, therefore, a reminder was sent on October 13 , but still to no avail. He said that neither the letter was responded to nor was he enlightened why the information was being withheld.

The CJP revealed that Mr Jumani was appointed in June 2020 for a period of three months or till the completion of process as suggested by the board.

“However, the three months have since extended to three years and five months and Mr Jumani continues to hold office, which apparently is also in disobedience of judgment of the Islamabad High Court,” the CJP said adding if university continues to be run at the behest of its employees, who adamantly refuses to provide information and “we ignore such disobedience and intransigent behavior, we then become equally responsible for university’s further destruction,” the CJP observed.

He stated that letter for seeking information should be made part of the agenda of board of trustees meeting to be held on Nov 30 as well as record of Mr Jumani and appointment and service and the decision of Islamabad High Court be also made available for the said meeting for consideration of the members of board of trustees.

