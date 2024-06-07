Today's Paper | June 07, 2024

Sudan could soon have 10m internally displaced people: UN

Reuters Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 05:05pm
Children look on near Awlala Camp, Amhara region, Ethiopia, May 31. — Reuters
Children look on near Awlala Camp, Amhara region, Ethiopia, May 31. — Reuters

The number of people internally displaced in Sudan due to conflict could soon exceed 10 million, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday, in the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum in April 2023 and quickly spread across the country, reigniting ethnic bloodshed in the western Darfur region and forcing millions to flee.

“How much suffering and loss of life must the people of Sudan endure before the world takes notice? Isn’t 10m internally displaced enough to compel urgent global action?” said Mohamed Refaat, Sudan Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“Every one of those 10m displaced life represents a profound human tragedy that demands urgent attention.”

The IOM recorded 9.9m people internally displaced across Sudan this week. Prior to the war, there were already 2.8m internally displaced people, according to the IOM.

In total, about 12m people have been forced to flee their homes, with more than 2m crossing into neighbouring countries, including Egypt and Chad.

Refaat said that more than half of the internally displaced people in Sudan were women and a quarter of them were children under five.

He said aid agencies were struggling to keep up with the rising needs. “Funding shortfalls are impeding efforts to provide adequate shelter, food and medical assistance,” Refaat said.

“Serious concerns are mounting about the long-term impact of displacement on Sudan’s social and economic fabric.”

UN agencies have warned that Sudan was at “imminent risk of famine”, with around 18m people acutely hungry, including 3.6m children who are acutely malnourished.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Addressing contempt
Updated 07 Jun, 2024

Addressing contempt

It is imperative that the culture normalising contempt be dismantled and the boundaries of acceptable criticism defined once again.
Averting disaster
07 Jun, 2024

Averting disaster

PAKISTAN stands on the precipice of yet another potential flood disaster. According to the National Disaster...
Overzealous state
07 Jun, 2024

Overzealous state

INSTEAD of addressing the core issues that fuel discontent amongst the citizenry, the state prefers to go after ...
Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...