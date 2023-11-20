DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 20, 2023

Will go to hideouts and teach militants a lesson if no let up in terrorism, says Balochistan info minister

Dawn.com Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 05:08pm
Balochistan Interim Minister for Information Jan Achakzai addresses a press conference in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV
Balochistan Interim Minister for Information Jan Achakzai addresses a press conference in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV

Balochistan caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai said that if there was no let up in militant activity from Afghanistan, Pakistan would “go into terrorist hideouts and teach them a lesson”.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Achakzai said that Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for the last 40 years.

“But in return, instead of discouraging terrorism and terror, it is concerning that they are being given militant hideouts and advanced weaponry.”

The minister said that Pakistan had placed its demands in front of the Afghan Taliban and had repeatedly made it clear that it was against all kinds of militancy.

“For us, the crime of terrorists and their facilitators is equal,” he said. “We know how to give a befitting response to terrorism. If, despite repeated advice, this situation does not stop, we will go into terrorist hideouts and teach them a lesson.”

He further said: “It is a fact of life that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been provided arms [and] low-level Afghan commanders are with them.”

He said that six terrorists were killed in Zhob on Oct 31, adding that they were Afghans. He claimed that the US Congress had also stated that the Afghan Taliban had handed over arms to the TTP.

“As far as engagement [with Kabul] is concerned, we have engagement at the Foreign Office level,” he said, adding that Pakistan was also engaging with Afghan authorities with regards to the government’s repatriation plan for illegal immigrants.

“But playing a double game with Pakistan in this regard is unfortunate,” he said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Earlier this month, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq had pinned the recent surge in terrorist attacks on the Taliban government in Afghanistan while also calling it a reaction to the government’s deportation drive.

Addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the caretaker premier said there was a 60 per cent increase in terrorism and a 500 per cent spike in suicide bombings since the Afghan Taliban came to power in August 2021.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Familiar message
Updated 20 Nov, 2023

Familiar message

When an uncaring, distant state does nothing for their welfare, many feel that religious militancy is the only solution.
Toxic cough syrups
20 Nov, 2023

Toxic cough syrups

PAKISTAN’S struggling health sector is back in the spotlight, once more for unfortunate reasons. Five cough syrups...
Living history
20 Nov, 2023

Living history

WONDROUS Mohenjodaro is alive and well as an enigma. Last week, almost a century since the first collection of coins...
Sindh’s denial
Updated 19 Nov, 2023

Sindh’s denial

Among all the ignominies the Pakistani state has inflicted upon itself in recent years, this one stands out for its crudeness.
Xi-Biden summit
19 Nov, 2023

Xi-Biden summit

THERE were smiles and photo ops aplenty as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met recently in a San Francisco ...
Tipping point
19 Nov, 2023

Tipping point

THE World Meteorological Organisation alarmingly reports that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our ...