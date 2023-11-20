Repatriated Afghans ‘languishing’ in UK military bases

HUNDREDS of Afghan refugees who were rushed out of Pakistan to the UK have been languishing in military bases as the government scrambles to find accommodation, the Independent has reported.

Around 3,000 Afghans, many of whom worked for the British army, were evacuated following the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021 to be provided residence in the UK.

They have been stuck in Pakistan since last year. The UK was compelled to repatriate the refugees last month after Pakistan decided that illegal foreigners should leave the country by Nov 1.

According to the Independent, some relocated families have been moved into accommodation of armed forces, but hundreds have been put in military barracks surrounded by seven-foot-high barbed wire fences.

The barracks are located in Loughborough, Gloucestershire, Black­pool and Staffordshire areas of the UK.

A refugee housed in one of the military bases told the Independent there was no way to leave the place.

