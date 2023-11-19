Blast claims 3 lives in Balochistan’s Hoshab

Three people travelling in a car were killed in an explosion on Sunday in Hoshab tehsil of Balochistan’s Kech district, officials said.

Kech Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch told Dawn.com that the incident took place near the Balgatar area, adding that it had claimed the lives of three people.

He said Levies personnel reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to Turbat Hospital.

DC Baloch added that investigations were under way to ascertain whether the explosion was caused by a mine planted in the ground or by an improvised explosive device planted by the roadside.

On Oct 31, a policeman and four labourers were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a police station in Turbat.

Unidentified gunmen had also fatally shot six labourers in Turbat on Oct 14. Earlier the same month, the project manager of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an IED blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta.