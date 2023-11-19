DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 19, 2023

Blast claims 3 lives in Balochistan’s Hoshab

Ismail Sasoli Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 05:27pm
This image shows the remains of the car the deceased were travelling in. — Photo by author
This image shows the remains of the car the deceased were travelling in. — Photo by author

Three people travelling in a car were killed in an explosion on Sunday in Hoshab tehsil of Balochistan’s Kech district, officials said.

Kech Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch told Dawn.com that the incident took place near the Balgatar area, adding that it had claimed the lives of three people.

He said Levies personnel reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to Turbat Hospital.

DC Baloch added that investigations were under way to ascertain whether the explosion was caused by a mine planted in the ground or by an improvised explosive device planted by the roadside.

On Oct 31, a policeman and four labourers were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a police station in Turbat.

Unidentified gunmen had also fatally shot six labourers in Turbat on Oct 14. Earlier the same month, the project manager of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an IED blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh’s denial
Updated 19 Nov, 2023

Sindh’s denial

Among all the ignominies the Pakistani state has inflicted upon itself in recent years, this one stands out for its crudeness.
Xi-Biden summit
19 Nov, 2023

Xi-Biden summit

THERE were smiles and photo ops aplenty as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met recently in a San Francisco ...
Tipping point
19 Nov, 2023

Tipping point

THE World Meteorological Organisation alarmingly reports that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our ...
Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...