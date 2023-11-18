DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Stocks falter after six-session winning streak

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 08:04am

KARACHI: Profit-taking by sceptical investors put a stop to the northbound journey of the stock market’s benchmark on Friday after six consecutive sessions of index gains.

Topline Securities Ltd said the KSE-100 index opened on a positive note and gained momentum to hit an intraday high of 354 points before hitting roadblocks.

Arif Habib Ltd analyst Ahsan Mehanti attributed the loss in index points to news reports about a further hike in gas and power tariffs under the ongoing loan programme with the International Monetary Fund as well as a slump in global crude oil prices.

Additionally, dismal data on cement sales, which fell 5.8 per cent year-on-year in October, and the finance minister’s concerns over $6.5 billion external financing shortfall risks played the role of a catalyst in the bearish close, he added.

As a result, the KSE-100 index closed at 57,063.16 points after losing 333.87 points or 0.58 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 14.6pc to 901.5m shares. The traded value decreased 18.8pc to Rs23.4bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom Ltd (176.7m shares), K-Electric Ltd (76.3m shares), Fauji Foods Ltd (46.4m shares), Hum Network Ltd (37.8m shares) and Cnergyico PK Ltd (31.7m shares).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd (Rs1,000), Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd (Rs671.25), Pakistan Engin­eering Company Ltd (Rs35.47), Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd (Rs27.77) and Indus Motor Company Ltd (Rs25.80).

Companies registering notable decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs200), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs81.22), Blessed Textiles Ltd (Rs26.99), Lucky Cement Ltd (Rs18.82) and Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (Rs11.63).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $1.92m.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....