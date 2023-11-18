CJP Isa supports investment in digital infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: The National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) has stressed the need for investing in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, modernised training programmes and robust measures for better administration of justice.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Esa has reconstituted the committee to improve the efficiency of the judiciary.

According to a press release issued by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, the committee will be led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court while Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar of the apex court will be its member.

Judges from the high courts and the Federal Shariat Court will also be part of the committee.

The NJAC will work towards digitisation of the court’s processes and records, introduce mobile applications for better access to justice and improve case management.

The committee aims to automate and integrate the judiciary and also introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the legal processes and research. It will prepare a national plan based on technology and AI to improve the efficiency of service delivery of the judiciary.

“Justice Shah believes that the justice sector in Pakistan should take advantage of the new developments in technology. The world has moved from the age of the Industrial Revolution to the Era of Technological Transformation and the Justice Sector in Pakistan needs to invest in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, modernized training programs, and robust measures for better administration of justice,” said the press release.

“Justice Mazhar thinks that the digitization of the justice sector is only the beginning of the transformative change they envision for the legal system. As they move forward, they remain committed to continually enhancing their digital capabilities, further improving access to justice, and ensuring a transparent and efficient legal process for all.”

Justice Shah was a judge and the chief justice of the Lahore High Court. During his tenure, he established a resource centre and launched a distinctive automation project that resulted in the deployment of a case flow management system.

Similarly, Justice Mazhar took several initiatives to equip the High Court of Sindh with IT technology.

NJAC is a subcommittee of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) which is an apex body responsible for improving the performance of the administration of justice, harmonising the judicial processes and standards and ensuring a skilled and efficient judiciary.

The chairman of NJPMC is Chief justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Esa. The Law and Justice Commission acts as the Secretariat of the NJPMC and supports NJAC in its work.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023