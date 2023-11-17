DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 17, 2023

GDA demands level-playing field for contesting parties in general elections

Tahir Siddiqui Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 09:42am

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Thursday said that the people would reject the upcoming general election if a level playing field was not given to contesting parties in Sindh.

According to a GDA press release, a consultative meeting with GDA chief coordinator Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi at his residence, expressed its concern over the situation where the “Election Commission of Pakistan is not ensuring level playing field for political parties”.

Pir Rashidi, addressing the meeting, said that if a level playing field was not provided to contesting parties in Sindh, the masses would reject results of the upcoming general elections.

He observed that the ECP appeared indifferent while the interim provincial government was “working as the B-team of Pakistan Peoples Party”.

He said that it would be useless to hold elections through government officials running “the system of Pakistan Peoples Party mafia”.

Regarding a recent meeting between a PML-N delegation and Pir Pagara, he said that the GDA apprised the visitors about its position on various issues.

The meeting was informed that separate consultations with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl were under way for coordination and cooperation in the forthcoming elections.

Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi said that the GDA would work hard to speed up the communication and contacts with the people.

“Victory in the upcoming elections is the destiny of GDA,” he remarked.

Other GDA leaders present at the meeting were Dr Safdar Abbasi, Syed Zain Shah, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Irfanullah Marwat, Abdul Razzaq Rahimo and others.

Later, speaking to Dawn, GDA information secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim expressed his optimism about GDA’s performance in the 2024 elections.

He said that on the one hand, not only PPP’s 15-year rule in Sindh was utter failure in improving standard of life in the province and, on the other, “the ruling Zardari mafia deceived the poor and usurped and looted Sindh’s resources to fill up their personal coffers”.

He added: “GDA will soon make its manifesto public which will be realistically pro-people as well as development- and welfare-oriented.”

Safdar Rahim said that recent GDA workers’ conventions through district coordination committees were a great success which showed tremendous enthusiasm among participants. They fully backed the alliance and its political stand, he added.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....
Repeat telecast
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Repeat telecast

With another poll approaching, old turncoats are now being ushered to the ranks of a new ‘chosen one’.
Babar’s exit
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Babar’s exit

The new Pakistan captain should embrace Babar into the team, setting aside past grudges.
Breathing poison
16 Nov, 2023

Breathing poison

AS Lahore continues to choke under the thick blanket of smog, it is clear that ad-hoc, temporary fixes are not...