NAB grills Bushra Bibi over Al-Qadir Trust, UK funds

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday asked Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, whether she had attended any Islamic teaching courses and from where she received her education.

According to sources in NAB, the ex-PM’s wife appeared before the anti-graft watchdog and faced the investigation team regarding the 140 million pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, where she was asked more than 10 questions.

She remained with NAB’s investigation team for over one-and-a-half hours.

Ms Bushra was also questioned about her role in Al-Qadir Trust and whether she received a salary as a trustee.

She was asked whose brainchild the trust and Al-Qadir University were, and who had selected the venue for the university.

She was also questioned about her friend Farhat Shehzadi, who is one of the accused in the case and has fled abroad. Ms Bushra was asked whether she was satisfied with Ms Shehzadi’s financial affairs and her role in the trust.

NAB Rawalpindi summoned Ms Bushra, and her close friend, Ms Shehzadi, on Monday in the 140 million pound Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

A source in NAB told Dawn that Ms Bushra was to appear before anti-graft watchdog on Wednesday last week, but she did not turn up and her counsel sent a written request seeking next date for appearance in the next week. In this case Ms Bushra is already on bail till Nov 15.

In this case, the PTI chief and his wife were accused of obtaining billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Rs50 billion that were identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2023