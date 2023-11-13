DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 13, 2023

PM Kakar returns from Riyadh after OIC-AL summit

Agencies Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar ret­urned on Sunday from Riyadh where he attended the joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit over the Gaza situation.

During his three-day visit, PM Kakar addressed the summit besides holding meetings with several leaders of Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states.

In his address at the summit, the prime minister condemned the incessant and brutal Israeli aggression and the inhumane blockade of Gaza. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and for their right to self-determination.

He underscored that an early establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only guarantee for lasting peace and security in the region.

On the sidelines of the summit, caretaker prime minister Kakar met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.

PM Kakar also briefed his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

OIC inaction
13 Nov, 2023

OIC inaction

Palestine issue could have been resolved long ago if strong statements were sufficient to convince Israel.
Path to prosperity
13 Nov, 2023

Path to prosperity

THE UNDP’s 2024 Regional Human Development Report for Asia-Pacific offers a detailed review of human development...
Transgender mirth
13 Nov, 2023

Transgender mirth

EASILY the most marginalised, Pakistan’s transgender community has seen acute oppression at the hands of family ...
Out of the contest
12 Nov, 2023

Out of the contest

ONCE England won the toss in Kolkata yesterday and elected to bat, Pakistan’s task of reaching the World Cup...
Regrettable approach
Updated 12 Nov, 2023

Regrettable approach

The onus remains on the caretaker set-up and the ECP to demonstrate their commitment to their respective mandates.
Gift of life
12 Nov, 2023

Gift of life

IT is unfortunate that while the world makes medical leaps such as the first-ever eye transplant, in Pakistan, the...