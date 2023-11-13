PM Kakar returns from Riyadh after OIC-AL summit

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar ret­urned on Sunday from Riyadh where he attended the joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit over the Gaza situation.

During his three-day visit, PM Kakar addressed the summit besides holding meetings with several leaders of Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states.

In his address at the summit, the prime minister condemned the incessant and brutal Israeli aggression and the inhumane blockade of Gaza. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and for their right to self-determination.

He underscored that an early establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only guarantee for lasting peace and security in the region.

On the sidelines of the summit, caretaker prime minister Kakar met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.

PM Kakar also briefed his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

