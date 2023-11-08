DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 08, 2023

PML-N senator slams PTI leaders’ detention

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: A PML-N senator on Tuesday flabbergasted many by raising the issue of continued detention of numerous PTI lawmakers and women activists and called for the issuance of production orders for PTI senators who were either behind bars or hiding to avoid arrests after the May 9 episode.

PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi pointed out that a bill had been passed that provided for issuing production orders for those members of parliament who are either in jail or facing some ban or difficulty to get to parliament.

She regretted that PTI senators, including Ejaz Chaudhry, Azam Khan Swati, Shaukat Tarin, Shibli Faraz and Faisal Javed, had not been attending sessions of the house for a long time. One PTI senator attended the session the other day after 18 months, she said, referring to Dr Humayun Mohmand.

She said the fellow lawmakers should have submitted an application for their production orders.

NP legislator calls for meaningful talks on Balochistan’s problems

The senator deplored the treatment being meted out to former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, saying he is released in one case and arrested in another.

She said her party had faced injustices in the past, but this didn’t mean that she should not raise voice for those about which no one was ready to speak.

National Party Senator Tahir Bizenjo said Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing the worst law and order situation as compared to other areas.

He said the use of force was not a solution to the Balochistan problem, adding that the state should initiate result-oriented talks with the people of the province after providing justice to the “families of thousands of missing persons”.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Sardar Shafiq Tareen said thousands had staged a sit-in near the Chaman border crossing for the last 18 days to protest against the caretaker government’s decision not to allow anyone to cross the border without a passport.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Congo virus outbreak
08 Nov, 2023

Congo virus outbreak

BALOCHISTAN is grappling with an outbreak of the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, commonly known as the Congo ...
Broken promises
08 Nov, 2023

Broken promises

AN election manifesto is perhaps the most important document that political parties use to make an ideological...
Over 10,000 souls
Updated 08 Nov, 2023

Over 10,000 souls

The Gazan massacre is a prime example of a state's monstrous crimes against a civilian population.
One-party state?
07 Nov, 2023

One-party state?

BANGLADESH has witnessed remarkable economic success over the years, with a thriving garment industry and ...
Exit stage left
07 Nov, 2023

Exit stage left

WITH an election date now on the calendar, the clock has started ticking. The individuals setting the agenda for...
Threat assessment
Updated 07 Nov, 2023

Threat assessment

The security apparatus must give full attention to vanquishing the terrorist threat and neutralising the militants’ support network.