DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 08, 2023

Aggrieved Mathews demands ‘justice’ from ICC

Reuters Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 07:02am

NEW DELHI: Angelo Mathews demanded “justice” from the ICC and branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan “a cheat” on social media after becoming the first player to be ‘timed out’ in international cricket at the World Cup.

Mathews had already made his feelings clear in the press conference after the defeat that ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of progressing at the World Cup, saying Shakib’s appeal for the controversial dismissal had been “disgraceful”.

The 36-year-old had breached the World Cup rule that a new batter must be ready to face a delivery within two minutes of a wicket falling.

Mathews said in a post on X, formally known as Twitter, that he had been in place with seconds to spare before the chinstrap on his helmet broke requiring a new one to be brought out, backing up his position with time-stamped video screenshots.

“Video evidence shows I still had five more seconds even after the helmet gave away!” he wrote. “Can the fourth umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.

“This is clear cheating, I want justice,” he added in another post.

That directly contradicted fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock.

“In the incident this afternoon, the batter wasn’t ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him,” he said in an on-pitch interview after the game at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“As a batsman, I think you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place ... because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes, not ready to prepare or take your guard.”

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Congo virus outbreak
08 Nov, 2023

Congo virus outbreak

BALOCHISTAN is grappling with an outbreak of the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, commonly known as the Congo ...
Broken promises
08 Nov, 2023

Broken promises

AN election manifesto is perhaps the most important document that political parties use to make an ideological...
Over 10,000 souls
Updated 08 Nov, 2023

Over 10,000 souls

The Gazan massacre is a prime example of a state's monstrous crimes against a civilian population.
One-party state?
07 Nov, 2023

One-party state?

BANGLADESH has witnessed remarkable economic success over the years, with a thriving garment industry and ...
Exit stage left
07 Nov, 2023

Exit stage left

WITH an election date now on the calendar, the clock has started ticking. The individuals setting the agenda for...
Threat assessment
Updated 07 Nov, 2023

Threat assessment

The security apparatus must give full attention to vanquishing the terrorist threat and neutralising the militants’ support network.