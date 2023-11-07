DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 07, 2023

Rupee slides for 12th straight session

Talqeen Zubairi | Mahira Sarfraz Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 05:02pm

The rupee continued to depreciate against the dollar on Tuesday, losing another Rs1.1, or 0.38 per cent, in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar traded for Rs286.39 in the interbank at the day’s end. It had closed yesterday at Rs285.29.

In the open market, the dollar was changing hands for Rs287.5 during the afternoon, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

This is the 12th straight session in which the rupee trended downward. Since October 20, it has shed 2.9pc.

The downward trajectory ate into the recovery that the rupee experienced in September, following a clampdown on illegal currency markets.

Some bankers believe that a short supply of dollars and poor growth of exports could further weaken the local currency. Experts said the announc­ement of general elections on Feb 8, 2024, has attached some additional uncertainty in the political and economic scenario.

Currency experts said the demand has been high as the importers were keen to buy to save the future cost of dollars which may go up.

Raza Jafri, head of equities at Intermarket Securities, said that the rupee has been depreciating steadily after the REER-based valuation — real effective exchange rate measures the value of a currency in relation to its major trading partners — crossed 100.

He added, “It may now consolidate around current levels, with possible appreciation upon a successful IMF review that will unlock the 2nd tranche of the SBA[stand-by arrangement] programme.”

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, attributed the downward spiral to the opening of imports and dividend restrictions, coupled with IMF targets to keep the rupee in check.

However, he added that the rupee may stabilise after some more weakness.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of ECAP, said, “The sentiments have changed. People became pessimistic about the rupee strengthening further. Because of this, exporters once again stopped selling their dollars.”

He added that every time the political and economic situation of Pakistan starts getting better, anti-state elements get active, whether they are outside or inside Pakistan.

“People regularly try to write off the rupee and create panic. Moreover, the Afghan refugees who are leaving, they are also smuggling as many dollars as they can.”

However, he added that Pakistan’s financial credentials were good. He said the company results looked promising, as the stock exchange reached an all-time high.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

One-party state?
07 Nov, 2023

One-party state?

BANGLADESH has witnessed remarkable economic success over the years, with a thriving garment industry and ...
Exit stage left
07 Nov, 2023

Exit stage left

WITH an election date now on the calendar, the clock has started ticking. The individuals setting the agenda for...
Threat assessment
Updated 07 Nov, 2023

Threat assessment

The security apparatus must give full attention to vanquishing the terrorist threat and neutralising the militants’ support network.
Election season
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Election season

ECP must start utilising its considerable powers to ensure that the contest will be fair.
Children’s graveyard
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Children’s graveyard

When militant groups massacre civilians, it is called terrorism; when Israel does the same, it is called self-defence.
Karachi crime
06 Nov, 2023

Karachi crime

KARACHI’s open season for street outlaws has left dwellers reeling under a near epic wave of crime.