DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 06, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry remanded in police custody for two days

Umer Burney Published November 5, 2023 Updated November 5, 2023 09:50pm
Fawad Chaudhry presented in an Islamabad court on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Fawad Chaudhry presented in an Islamabad court on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

An Islamabad court on Sunday granted police two-day physical remand of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry a day after he was arrested.

Fawad was brought to an Islamabad district and sessions court in an armoured vehicle amid tight security. Footage aired on television showed the former minister handcuffed while his face was covered with a piece of cloth.

Fawad was taken to an undisclosed location on Saturday after police raided his residence in Islamabad, police sources told Dawn. His family had claimed he was “abducted from his house in Islamabad by officials in plainclothes when he was having breakfast”.

According to the first information report, Fawad was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Aabpara police station on August 22, 2022, under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Besides Fawad, AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Faisal Javaid Khan, Asad Umer, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Khan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zahir Abbas Khokhar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and over 1,000 unidentified people were also booked in the FIR.

During today’s hearing, Fawad’s brother and his wife Hiba Chaudhry were also present in court. At the outset of the hearing, Fawad requested Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah for permission to meet his lawyer, which was granted.

During the hearing, the police contended that Fawad was arrested in a FIR lodged by a citizen namely Zaheer and read it out loud in the courtroom.

The investigating officer said Fawad, during his tenure as federal minister, had promised Zaheer a job in return for Rs0.5 million but never hired him. “When the complainant asked for his money back, Fawad threatened him,” he added.

For his part, Fawad told the judge that he was a former federal minister and a serving Supreme Court lawyer. He also requested access to a doctor citing health issues.

“The person named Zaheer is so lazy that he could not even come to court,” he added. After hearing the arguments, the court granted police two-day remand of Fawad.

Fawad was one of many PTI leaders who had left the party following violence in the country on May 9, when chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises.

Although Fawad had said at the time that he was “taking a break from politics”, he was seen at the launch ceremony of the Jahangir Khan Tareen-led Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) in June.

However, Fawad has kept quiet on whether he is officially a part of the IPP — which has been joined by several PTI leaders in the aftermath on May 9.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ongoing threat
Updated 05 Nov, 2023

Ongoing threat

Our security apparatus will need to remain extra vigilant and flush out not just the militants but also their facilitators.
Keeping hope alive
05 Nov, 2023

Keeping hope alive

FAKHAR Zaman’s fireworks kept Pakistan afloat before rain intervened yesterday. Once the cricket match resumed, ...
Market spikes
05 Nov, 2023

Market spikes

NOTWITHSTANDING its daily fluctuations, the stock market continues its current impressive run. On Friday, it made...
Climate funding
04 Nov, 2023

Climate funding

PAKISTAN is in need of a staggering $340bn over the next seven years to tackle climate change and development...
NAB laws
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

NAB laws

The "midnight ordinance" has been extended through a majority vote in the Upper House.
Bangladesh labour unrest
04 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh labour unrest

BANGLADESH has been shaken by recent unrest in its key readymade garments sector as workers demand better pay....