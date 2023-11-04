DAWN.COM Logo

Two held in raid on ‘drug lab’ at Karachi’s DHA

Published November 4, 2023

KARACHI: The Excise department claimed to have arrested two suspects during a raid on a clandestine drug laboratory, commonly known as clan lab, in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Friday.

Excise Director General Aurangzeb Pehnoor said that the suspects converted hashish into a liquid form suitable for use in electronic cigarettes.

He said two machines along with several liquid containers were seized during the raid.

The substance was being discreetly distributed in posh areas under the guise of vape products, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Coast Guards intercepted a boat off the coast of Jiwani and seized drugs with an estimated value of $20.86 million.

The suspects on board managed to flee, leaving behind a heap of narcotics that included 833 kg of hashish and 42 kg of crystal meth, commonly called ice.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

Dawn News English

