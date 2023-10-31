DAWN.COM Logo

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son laid to rest in Khanewal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 09:42am

LAHORE: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil was laid to rest in a graveyard at Tulamba in Khanewal district on Monday night.

A large number of people from across the country reached Raisabad, Tulamba, to offer funeral prayers for the deceased.

Asim Jamil had died by suicide after shooting himself in the chest two days ago.

Civil society activists, politicians and religious scholars issued condolence messages from across the country on social media after the news about Asim’s death flashed on TV channels.

President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, former PMs Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, NA former speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, cricketers and showbiz personalities extended heartfelt condolences to the Maulana over his son’s death.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2023

