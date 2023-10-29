DAWN.COM Logo

Maulana Tariq Jamil confirms death of son Asim, asks for prayers

Dawn.com | Sajjad Akbar Shah Published October 29, 2023 Updated October 29, 2023 10:53pm

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba on Sunday, his family said.

Confirming the news in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tariq said the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

“We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

Mian Channu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Saleem told Dawn.com that Asim was taken to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The body is being moved to the family’s home from the health centre, he added.

A statement from the Punjab police spokesperson said the cause of death appeared to be a “gunshot”.

Talking to Dawn.com, Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry said Asim “shot himself in the chest” in a gymnasium at his home. “According to the family, Asim committed suicide,” the RPO said.

Chaudhry further said the police had acquired CCTV footage that “confirms he can be seen shooting himself in the chest”. “We are sending the footage for forensic analysis,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police statement said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Multan RPO.

IGP Anwar said the conclusive cause of death should be “determined in the light of evidence and forensic report”.

The police statement added that the Khanewal district police officer and other senior personnel were present on the scene and evidence had been collected.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended his condolences and solidarity to the bereaved family.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed regret over the incident.

“We all share your grief over this accident,” PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said as he condoled the family.

The PTI and party secretary general Omar Ayub also extended their condolences.

