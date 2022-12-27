DAWN.COM Logo

Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers cardiac arrest, shifted to hospital

Dawn.com Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 09:34pm
Maulana Tariq Jamil delivers a sermon in Canada. — Photo by IslamicRelief

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil — who is currently on a trip to Canada — was moved to a hospital on Tuesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to his son.

Confirming the news in a tweet, Yousaf Jamil said: “Baba jaan is currently in Canada and has been shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack. By the grace of Allah, his condition is much better now.”

He requested Jamil’s fans and followers to pray for the scholar’s speedy recovery. “May Allah Almighty bless my father with perfect health,” Yousaf added.

Separately, in a video message posted on the scholar’s YouTube, Jamil said that his father experienced pains in his chest at around 1pm local time (3am in Canada) and was subsequently shifted to the hospital.

“However, all the procedures have been completed successfully and he is absolutely fine and stable now,” Yousaf said, requesting social media users to refrain from spreading rumours regarding his father’s health.

“The fact that we (his family) are here and he is away from home is worrisome for us. We request you all to pray for his health,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Maulana Tariq Jamil arrived in Canada last week to attend an event organised by IslamicRelief Canada — an international charity.

According to the organisation, the scholar was scheduled to deliver a sermon on Dec 21 and Dec 26.

However, in a tweet, it said that today’s event has been postponed to Dec 28 due to Maulana’s health.

