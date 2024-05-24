Today's Paper | May 24, 2024

‘Happening under your watch’: PTI’s Shibli lashes out at treasury benches for actions against party

Dawn.com Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 12:31pm
Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate, speaks in the Upper House on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate, speaks in the Upper House on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate, on Friday lashed out at the treasury benches for actions taken against the PTI, which he said were being carried out “under their watch”.

Speaking in the Senate, a visibly furious Faraz said, “The fascism, oppression, violence that you have begun and this is all happening under your watch.”

His statements come after late last night, the Islamabad police and local authorities partially demolished a part of PTI’s central secretariat building in Islamabad before sealing the premises for allegedly violating building bylaws.

Subsequently, the PTI approached the Islamabad police chief against 35 officials who raided the office, stating that the action was taken in the presence of a United Nations delegation.

Speaking about last night’s action on the PTI office, Faraz claimed that along with the demolition, party workers were baton-charged and head of party’s Islamabad chapter, Amir Mughal, was arrested.

Claiming that the PML-N-led coalition government did not secure more than 27 seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections, the PTI senator said: “You have come [to power] on a stolen mandate so at least give the impression that you are good people.

“By taking these actions and tactics, you are not winning the hearts of Pakistanis or your voters [but] creating hatred,” the senator added.

Faraz then noted that the economic statistics did not show a positive outlook, which he said was due to the atmosphere of political instability.

“You cannot do politics by force. You can take away our party symbol, jail our [party] chairman, demolish our offices, raid our homes but cannot erase the affection for Imran Khan from the hearts of the majority 250 million people of this country.

“Whatever oppression and tyranny you may do, it will be written. […] It will be very upsetting when history will be written tomorrow.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...
Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...