DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2023

Punjab govt to present Rs2.1tr budget for next four months, today

Mansoor Malik Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 08:26am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government is all set to present its second four-month budget of the ongoing financial year 2023-24 before the cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday (today).

Earlier in June, the caretaker government had presented its first four-month — July-October — budget to the tune of Rs1.72 trillion after having spent the remaining six months’ budget (Jan­uary-June 2023) approved by the previous PTI government for FY23.

This budget, which is expiring on October 31 (tomo­rrow), had raised many eyebrows because its document did not provide any details about the money to be spent in the run-up to the elections, which were originally expected in October.

The first four-month budget also triggered widespread speculation that it might allocate funds for development projects and subsidies based on PML-N’s political agenda.

Since it is generally unprecedented for a caretaker government to present its second four-month (120 days) budget, the Punjab government sought clarification from the provincial law department to avoid legal issues.

Eventually, the advo­cate general informed the caretaker Punjab government that a precedent of a second budget by a caretaker government was available and ratified by the Supreme Court.

This happened when the caretaker government, following the murder of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was allowed to present its second four-month budget in 2008.

Sources claim the caretaker Punjab government has prepared a budget of some Rs2.12tr, with a breakdown of Rs1.8tr for non-development expenditures and Rs320 billion for the development budget for the ongoing development schemes.

The non-development budget has been allocated for administrative, rout­ine, and operational expe­nditures, which include the salaries of the Punjab government employees.

The Planning and Deve­lopment Board, Punjab, has reportedly prepared a budget of around Rs320bn for some 4,900 development schemes currently under execution in the pro­vince. The funds have been allocated for 120 days, beginning from Nov 1.

The P&D Board has not allocated any funds for any new development scheme, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

In waiting
Updated 30 Oct, 2023

In waiting

Three months is not a lot of time, yet our politicians seem unable to shake out of their languor.
Kurram violence
30 Oct, 2023

Kurram violence

A FRESH round of bloodletting has again affected routine life in KP’s Kurram district. The trigger for the latest...
Conservation call
30 Oct, 2023

Conservation call

IN a heartwarming rescue mission, the Kaghan Development Authority recently saved 40,000 snow trout which had gotten...
Gazan apocalypse
Updated 29 Oct, 2023

Gazan apocalypse

If Israel continues its merciless assault, and the West continues to aid it, the Middle East will explode.
Wrong messaging
29 Oct, 2023

Wrong messaging

PAKISTAN looked set for a release. Pressure had been mounting since the defeat to Afghanistan and the circus back...
Brute tactics
29 Oct, 2023

Brute tactics

THE state has to abandon its absolutist approach towards the Baloch, especially the youth. Its thinly disguised...