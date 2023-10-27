DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 28, 2023

Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 27, 2023 Updated October 27, 2023 10:27am
ISLAMABAD: Banners are on display along Constitution Avenue to mark October 27 as ‘Black Day’ against the Indian occupation of Kashmir that took place on this day in 1947.—Mohammad Asim / White Star
ISLAMABAD: Banners are on display along Constitution Avenue to mark October 27 as ‘Black Day’ against the Indian occupation of Kashmir that took place on this day in 1947.—Mohammad Asim / White Star

ISLAMABAD: As the nation observes ‘Kashmir Black Day’ today, marking the 76 years of Indian armed forces’ illegal occupation in Kashmir, President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar have assured the Kashmiri people of Pakistan’s unwavering support for their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson, at a weekly press briefing, said that the people of Kashmir have never accepted, nor will they ever accept, the illegal occupation of their land or India’s systematic campaign to suppress them through force, turning them into a disempowered minority in their homeland.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to “our Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they realise their inherent right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions”.

She said the script being enacted by Israeli occupation forces in Palestine was being replicated by India in held Kashmir.

‘Kashmir Black Day’ marks 76 years of illegal Indian occupation

“Like the Palestinian people, the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to wait for the UN Security Council to ensure the implementation of its own resolutions that recognise their right to self-determination.

Rooted in the colonial past, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, like the Palestine question has been on the UN Security Council’s agenda for over seven decades,“ she pointed out.

Meanwhile, in his message, President Alvi said that Oct 27, 1947, was one of the darkest days in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Over the last seventy-six years, India has not only reneged on its obligations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but has also disregarded multilateralism by backtracking on UNSC resolutions,” he added.

The people of the held Kashmir have endured endless oppression during this period. However, India has failed to weaken their resolve to realise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Most militarised region

PM Kakar, in his message, noted that over the last 76 years, India has employed various methods to perpetuate its illegal rule over Kashmir. However, since Aug 5, 2019, there has been an intensified campaign to ‘Indianise’ Kashmir and disempower the Kashmiri people in their own land.

The Indian occupation has taken several measures to achieve these nefarious designs, including gerrymandering electoral constituencies, adding non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, issuing domicile certificates to outsiders, and introducing new laws on land and property ownership.

These undemocratic and illegal actions directly violate relevant UNSC resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention, he said.

Today, held Kashmir remains one of the most militarised regions in the world.

The PM emphasised that recent developments in the Middle East have shown that long-standing disputes should not be allowed to persist.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2023

Kashmir Unrest
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Finding the ‘missing’
Updated 27 Oct, 2023

Finding the ‘missing’

It is hoped recent petition filed regarding 'missing' persons succeeds where several past endeavours have failed.
Election uncertainty
27 Oct, 2023

Election uncertainty

DESPITE the Election Commission of Pakistan’s assurance that polls will be held at the end of January — which ...
No tax compliance
27 Oct, 2023

No tax compliance

THE FBR chairman’s statement before a parliamentary panel that at least 15m potential taxpayers remain outside the...
Deadline approaches
Updated 26 Oct, 2023

Deadline approaches

For starters, the deadline must be pushed ahead to allow Afghans enough time to leave with dignity.
Gas challenge
26 Oct, 2023

Gas challenge

FROM a policy perspective, the gas pricing ‘reform’ approved earlier this week by the interim government to...
No progress
26 Oct, 2023

No progress

A YEAR has passed since journalist Arshad Sharif was gunned down by Kenyan police south of Nairobi. But despite the...