Palestinians haunted by fears of another ‘Nakba’

PALESTINIANS evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli strike near a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Khan Yunis, on Saturday.—AFP

AL ZAHRA: Omar Ashur became a refugee during the Nakba (catastrophe) experienced by Palestinians following Israel’s creation in 1948 and now fears the ongoing bombardment of Gaza will again force him into exile.

A retired general from the Palestinian Authority security forces, 83-year-old Ashur lives in Al Zahra, central Gaza, where Israeli missiles flattened an area of more than 20 buildings late on Thursday.

Residents had been warned to flee before the strikes, but many of them raced into the street with no idea of where to go.

When they returned in the early hours of Friday morning, they found a scene of devastation, with several blocks of buildings reduced to smoking ruins and rubble.

The area lies about 10 kilometres south of Gaza City, where Israeli warplanes have focused their fierce bombardments since the Hamas raid on Oct 7.

Beyond the ongoing bombardment, he also worries about the future, fearing the war will push Gaza’s residents — two-thirds of whom are refugees — to flee again.

‘Clear aim’

“What’s happening is dangerous,” Ashur said.

“I fear that the ongoing destruction has a clear aim, so people don’t have a place to live which will spark a new Nakba,” he said, referring to the 760,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes after the creation of Israel 75 years ago.

Gaza’s population of 2.4 million is largely made up of descendants of those refugees.

Ashur was just eight when he and his family fled in 1948 from Majdal — what is today the Israeli town of Ashkelon — to Gaza.

And for him, the ongoing war brings back painful memories.

“What’s happening today is much worse. At the time, Israel would shoot to kill and force people to flee, but the current situation is more horrific,” he said.

More than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments since Oct 7, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

‘A hellish night’

Around one million Gazans have been displaced by the ongoing bombing campaign, the UN says, with Israel also cutting off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food to the impoverished enclave.

Gazing at the destruction in Al Zahra is Rami Abu Wazna, his haggard face struggling to take it in. Twenty-four 24 buildings were razed, an AFP journalist said. “Even in my worst nightmares, I never thought this could be possible,” he whispers.

Thousands of residents who had fled the neighbourhood spent the night trying to find shelter from dozens of Israeli strikes.

“Why bomb us, we’re civilians! Where will we go? Everything is gone,” Abu Wazna said.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2023