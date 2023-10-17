DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 17, 2023

PSX briefly crosses 50,000 points after 6 years

Dawn.com | Talqeen Zubairi Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 02:20pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index briefly went above the 50,000 mark on Tuesday, a milestone that analysts said occurred after six years.

Volume on the KSE-100 index reached high of 50,017.45 at 11:23am, after petering out to 49,787.57 two hours later.

Brokerage firm Arif Habib noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the index went up by “286 points (50,017 pts, or up 0.58pc, on intraday basis) DoD; the 50k level crossed after ~ six years (last seen on June 07, 2017)”.

Raza Jafri, head of equity at brokerage company Intermarket Securities, said investors were looking at the government’s complete focus on the economy and the Pakistani rupee strengthening, which is feeding into expectations that interest rates may have peaked.

“There could be episodes of profit-taking given the quick rally, but a successful IMF review can help lead the KSE-100 towards a new all-time high,” Jafri added.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...
Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...