PSX briefly crosses 50,000 points after 6 years

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index briefly went above the 50,000 mark on Tuesday, a milestone that analysts said occurred after six years.

Volume on the KSE-100 index reached high of 50,017.45 at 11:23am, after petering out to 49,787.57 two hours later.

Brokerage firm Arif Habib noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the index went up by “286 points (50,017 pts, or up 0.58pc, on intraday basis) DoD; the 50k level crossed after ~ six years (last seen on June 07, 2017)”.

Raza Jafri, head of equity at brokerage company Intermarket Securities, said investors were looking at the government’s complete focus on the economy and the Pakistani rupee strengthening, which is feeding into expectations that interest rates may have peaked.

“There could be episodes of profit-taking given the quick rally, but a successful IMF review can help lead the KSE-100 towards a new all-time high,” Jafri added.

More to follow