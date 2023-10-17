DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 17, 2023

Panel to spot officials issuing ‘fake passports’ to Afghans

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 11:57am

ISLAMABAD: Taking a serious notice of the alleged issuance of over 12,000 fake passports to Afghan nationals, the interior ministry has constituted a five-member committee to carry out a thorough probe into the matter.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, a copy of which is available with Dawn, the Director General of Immigration and Passports (Impass) will be the convener, while FIA deputy secretary, a representative of Nadra and assistant director of IMPASS headquarters will be its members.

The committee will ascertain the lapses in the issuance of passports, determining the connivance of various institutions to facilitate the departure of fake passport holders from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, to determine the responsibility of various officers in Nadra, IMPASS and FIA in the process and suggest remedial measures to curb the menace in future.

The panel has been asked to submit a report to the competent authority within 15 days.

A senior official of the interior ministry when contacted said nobody found to be involved in the issuance of fake passports will be spared.

The notification issued on Sunday came days after the recovery of over 12,000 fake Pakistani passports from Afghan nationals in Saudi Arabia. The government has earlier set Nov 1 deadline for all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...
Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...