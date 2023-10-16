DAWN.COM Logo

One killed, 6 injured in grenade attack in Karachi’s Lyari

Imtiaz Ali Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 11:15pm
injured persons are brought to Dr.Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital on Monday night after an explosion in Lyari. — Photo provided by author
At least one person was killed and six others injured in a grenade attack in Lyari’s Bihar Colony on Monday night, according to police.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade outside a shop that had been closed for months before fleeing the scene.

The authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack, the police official said before adding that it appeared to be a random act without a specific target.

The DIG said that seven people sustained injuries, while one of them — a 35-year-old named Razia Mohammed Ali — was in critical condition before succumbing to her wounds.

He said all of the injured were bystanders and had been transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi.

They were identified as Zohaib Javed, Khairullah, Wansh Dileep Kumar, Ateeqa Adam, Adil Adam and Ahsan Nabi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Raffat Mukhtar Raja sought details from the SSP Old City area regarding the attack.

Separately, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi Commissioner to brief him.

He also emphasised the need to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment for those injured in the incident.

