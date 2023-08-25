DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2023

8 injured in stormwater drain explosion at Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk

Imtiaz Ali Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 10:02pm
At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
At least eight people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Eight people were injured in an explosion in a stormwater drain near Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk on Friday, according to police and rescue officials.

The wounded were moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the condition of one person was “relatively serious”.

Speaking to *Dawn.com, *East Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said the initial probe revealed the explosion took place due to an accumulation of gases inside the stormwater drain.

“However, the police are waiting for the final report of bomb experts to determine its exact cause,” he said, adding that none of the eight injured had received life-threatening injuries.

An initial police statement on the incident had mentioned nine people were injured.

Later, Soldier Bazar police Station House Officer (SHO) Pir Shabbir Haider said the police had received a report from the Bomb Disposal Squad which ruled out the possibility of any blast or terror-related activity.

He said there was a closed-off drain near the Hashmani cloth market which even locals were unaware of, adding that construction had taken place atop it as well.

The SHO termed the explosion huge and said it had destroyed a large portion of the road constructed atop the drain.

He added that the explosion took place when people were congregating for Friday prayers. “The number of injuries could have been as high as 200 to 300 as it was a busy commercial area.”

SHO Haider further said that two vehicles, including one car were damaged. The shops did not suffer many losses.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shell-shocked
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

Shell-shocked

There is resentment over the difference between the average cost of one unit and how much consumers pay after added charges and taxes.
India’s space quest
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

India’s space quest

Pakistan’s space agency has been helmed by retired military men, not experts in the field.
Demolished lives
25 Aug, 2023

Demolished lives

KARACHI has witnessed mass economic discrimination far too often, making the PPP’s ‘roti, kapra, makaan’ ...
Battagram rescue
Updated 24 Aug, 2023

Battagram rescue

Critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is needed to connect settlements in remote places.
Weakening rupee
24 Aug, 2023

Weakening rupee

THE rupee is yet again facing renewed pressure due to multiple factors. These include a resurging current account...
Privatising PIA
24 Aug, 2023

Privatising PIA

REPORTS that the lossmaking national flag carrier PIA has grounded 11 aircraft, or a third of its fleet, over the...