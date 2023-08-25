8 injured in stormwater drain explosion at Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk

Eight people were injured in an explosion in a stormwater drain near Karachi’s Lasbela Chowk on Friday, according to police and rescue officials.

The wounded were moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the condition of one person was “relatively serious”.

Speaking to *Dawn.com, *East Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said the initial probe revealed the explosion took place due to an accumulation of gases inside the stormwater drain.

“However, the police are waiting for the final report of bomb experts to determine its exact cause,” he said, adding that none of the eight injured had received life-threatening injuries.

An initial police statement on the incident had mentioned nine people were injured.

Later, Soldier Bazar police Station House Officer (SHO) Pir Shabbir Haider said the police had received a report from the Bomb Disposal Squad which ruled out the possibility of any blast or terror-related activity.

He said there was a closed-off drain near the Hashmani cloth market which even locals were unaware of, adding that construction had taken place atop it as well.

The SHO termed the explosion huge and said it had destroyed a large portion of the road constructed atop the drain.

He added that the explosion took place when people were congregating for Friday prayers. “The number of injuries could have been as high as 200 to 300 as it was a busy commercial area.”

SHO Haider further said that two vehicles, including one car were damaged. The shops did not suffer many losses.