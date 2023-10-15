DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 15, 2023

Tensions flare over Israel-Gaza conflict reporting

Aleezeh Fatimah Published October 15, 2023 Updated October 15, 2023 10:35am
A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza Strip on October 14. — AFP
A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza Strip on October 14. — AFP

KARACHI: Journalists and officials engaged in animated discussions over the reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict, while another dialogue took place between a news anchor and a former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister.

Mishal Hussain from BBC Radio 4 and Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary had a spirited disagreement regarding the organisation’s reporting on the conflict in Israel and Gaza. Separately, Marc Lamont Hill from Al-Jazeera engages in a dialogue with former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon.

UK Defence Secretary confronted the BBC presenter about the network’s refusal to label Hamas as a “terrorist” group. During the exchange, Mr Shapps accused the media outlet of ‘insufficient interest in Hamas’, and Ms Husain defended the BBC’s position, citing its editorial guidelines.

Mr Shapps argued that Hamas’s actions clearly qualify as “terrorist activity,” to which Ms Husain questioned whether he sought a change in the Ofcom broadcasting code. The dispute revolved around the BBC’s choice of terminology in its reporting on Hamas. This disagreement took place as the UK dispatched warships in support of Israel.

They also discussed Israel’s call for 1.1 million people in north Gaza to evacuate before an expected ground offensive within 24 hours. Ms Husain questioned the feasibility and the UK government’s stance. Mr Shapps reiterated UK support for Israel’s self-defence and its efforts to warn civilians mentioning the likelihood of British nationals among Hamas-held hostages in Gaza during a Sky News interview.

In a discussion on Al-Jazeera, Marc Lamont Hill questions former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon about whether Israel’s bombing of civilians constitutes a war crime. Mr Ayalon firmly denied this and argued that their actions were a justified response to a ‘surprise’ attack on Israel the previous Saturday.

“The IDF was taken by surprise and initially suffered a significant setback. However, the victory they achieved during the first 24 hours was at the cost of innocent lives, including babies, children, and entire families who were killed in their beds,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dirty energy
15 Oct, 2023

Dirty energy

SINDH Industry Minister Younus Dagha’s recent call for the ‘aggressive’ use of coal in the country’s energy...
Disappointing match
15 Oct, 2023

Disappointing match

IT was the inexplicable batting collapse that undid Pakistan’s bid for a first World Cup victory against India;...
Repugnant racism
Updated 15 Oct, 2023

Repugnant racism

Ongoing conflict in Palestine has brought out the worst amongst many self-professed democrats in the West.
Looming massacre
Updated 14 Oct, 2023

Looming massacre

A fresh holocaust against the Palestinians is in the making as Israel orders northern Gaza evacuations.
Missing voters
14 Oct, 2023

Missing voters

A RECENT report from Pattan-Coalition 38 — an umbrella group comprising several civil society organisations, ...
Unity in pink
14 Oct, 2023

Unity in pink

EVERY October, the world witnesses a cascade of pink, symbolising a united front against a pervasive adversary:...