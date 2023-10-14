DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2023

Army officers inducted into NAB to deal with added caseload

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 14, 2023 Updated October 14, 2023 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The process of appointing serving military officers in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has resumed with the induction of four senior army officials as the anti-graft watchdog grapples with added workload.

The inductions were made days before NAB filled the key positions of deputy chairman and prosecutor general.

According to Establishment Division notifications issued on Oct 10, Brig Mohammad Khalid (Infantry) has been appointed as director (BS-20), Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar (Intelligence Staff Colle­­ge) has been inducted as an additional director (BS-19), Maj Waleed Khalid (Military Intelligence) as a deputy director (BS-18) and Maj Qais Kamran Syed (MI) as a deputy director (BS-18) on secondment basis.

The notifications stated that these officers will remain in NAB till further orders. A source in the bureau said more army officers were likely to be inducted soon.

After the Supreme Court struck down the amendments made by the PDM government to the NAB law, over 1,800 cases were reopened.

But the anti-graft watchdog didn’t have enough officers to deal with the added load of cases as over 30 NAB officers were already sent to other departments on deputation during the past 10 months, a source told Dawn.

Following the departure of the officers who were assigned to NAB on deputation, there was a need for personnel in the areas of forensic audit and investigation, and tax matters. NAB’s Intelli­gence and Vigilance Cell (IVC) was previously headed by a serving intelligence officer, but a number of officers who had been serving on deputation were sent back to their parent departments after the government clipped the watchdog’s powers.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looming massacre
Updated 14 Oct, 2023

Looming massacre

A fresh holocaust against the Palestinians is in the making as Israel orders northern Gaza evacuations.
Missing voters
14 Oct, 2023

Missing voters

A RECENT report from Pattan-Coalition 38 — an umbrella group comprising several civil society organisations, ...
Unity in pink
14 Oct, 2023

Unity in pink

EVERY October, the world witnesses a cascade of pink, symbolising a united front against a pervasive adversary:...
Caretaker contracts
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

Caretaker contracts

Are the lines blurring between the responsibilities of a caretaker government and the mandate of elected assemblies?
‘Katcha’ lawlessness
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

‘Katcha’ lawlessness

PARTS of upper Sindh and southern Punjab — particularly the riverine katcha areas around the Indus — have been...
Positive steps
13 Oct, 2023

Positive steps

THE legal debate over the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act of 2023 is over — for now....