DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 14, 2023

Christians, lawyers briefed on JIT progress

Our Correspondent Published October 14, 2023 Updated October 14, 2023 06:16am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad SSP Investigation retired Capt Muhammad Ajmal held a meeting with a Christians delegation regarding the Jaranwala joint investigation team (JIT) at the Police Lines Complex here on Friday.

DSP Legal Shehzad Aliana joined the meeting on behalf of the police and briefed the delegation about the the JIT proceedings so far.

Christian leaders were represented by Fr Khalid Rashid Aasi and Akmal Bhatti while on behalf of Christian community, a group of lawyers from Lahore discussed the JIT working.

Lawyers included Shahid Anwar, Farhan Sohail, Abid Malik, Shilal Ilyas, Nadeem Hassan , Qaiser John, Haroon Ranjha and Mohsin Ishaq.

The SSP investigation assured the Christians and their lawyers that their concerns would be addressed by the JIT.

The delegation and their lawyers reportedly expressed confidence in the JIT formed by the government to probe the Jaranwala violence.

CRASH: Four Elite Force policemen were injured seriously when their pick-up turned over on the motorway (M-3) near Samundri interchange after its tyre burst.

Reports said the Elite Force vehicle was escorting a district and sessions judge’s car to Nankana Sahib.

The injured cops were shifted to the Samundri THQ hospital where doctors referred two of them to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looming massacre
Updated 14 Oct, 2023

Looming massacre

A fresh holocaust against the Palestinians is in the making as Israel orders northern Gaza evacuations.
Missing voters
14 Oct, 2023

Missing voters

A RECENT report from Pattan-Coalition 38 — an umbrella group comprising several civil society organisations, ...
Unity in pink
14 Oct, 2023

Unity in pink

EVERY October, the world witnesses a cascade of pink, symbolising a united front against a pervasive adversary:...
Caretaker contracts
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

Caretaker contracts

Are the lines blurring between the responsibilities of a caretaker government and the mandate of elected assemblies?
‘Katcha’ lawlessness
Updated 13 Oct, 2023

‘Katcha’ lawlessness

PARTS of upper Sindh and southern Punjab — particularly the riverine katcha areas around the Indus — have been...
Positive steps
13 Oct, 2023

Positive steps

THE legal debate over the controversial Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act of 2023 is over — for now....