Christians, lawyers briefed on JIT progress

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad SSP Investigation retired Capt Muhammad Ajmal held a meeting with a Christians delegation regarding the Jaranwala joint investigation team (JIT) at the Police Lines Complex here on Friday.

DSP Legal Shehzad Aliana joined the meeting on behalf of the police and briefed the delegation about the the JIT proceedings so far.

Christian leaders were represented by Fr Khalid Rashid Aasi and Akmal Bhatti while on behalf of Christian community, a group of lawyers from Lahore discussed the JIT working.

Lawyers included Shahid Anwar, Farhan Sohail, Abid Malik, Shilal Ilyas, Nadeem Hassan , Qaiser John, Haroon Ranjha and Mohsin Ishaq.

The SSP investigation assured the Christians and their lawyers that their concerns would be addressed by the JIT.

The delegation and their lawyers reportedly expressed confidence in the JIT formed by the government to probe the Jaranwala violence.

CRASH: Four Elite Force policemen were injured seriously when their pick-up turned over on the motorway (M-3) near Samundri interchange after its tyre burst.

Reports said the Elite Force vehicle was escorting a district and sessions judge’s car to Nankana Sahib.

The injured cops were shifted to the Samundri THQ hospital where doctors referred two of them to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023