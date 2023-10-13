World intervention needed to end Gaza hostilities: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan has strongly condemned the “indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force” by Israeli forces against the civilian population in Gaza and called for an urgent intervention by global powers to cease hostilities.

“We are deeply concerned over the fast-deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

“The decision to cut off electricity, fuel and water supplies is unjust and should be reversed, as it would severely impact the lives of the Palestinians residing in the enclave.”

The spokesperson dem­anded Israel to “bring an immediate end to its campaign of indiscriminate bombing against the people of Gaza”.

Spokesperson says various options being discussed with OIC members to ease situation

“It should fulfil its obligations as an occupying power under international law, lift the blockade and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.”

Ms Baloch added that the current cycle of aggression and violence was “a sad reminder and a direct consequence of over seven decades of illegal foreign occupation, aggression and disrespect for international law, including UNSC resolutions that recognise the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people”.

Urgent intervention

The unprecedented situation demanded urgent intervention by the international community, Ms Baloch said, and urged the UN to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“The international community must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two-state solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Peace in the Middle East will remain elusive in the absence of such a solution.”

When asked if there was any consultation at the highest level among Muslim states about a practical strategy to end the blockade, the FO spokesperson said these consultations were taking place at the OIC head­quarters in Jeddah, where various options were being discussed.

“We have also noted the meeting which has been held by the Arab League, and we hope that the demands made by the Arab League are heeded by the Israeli authorities,” she remarked.

According to Ms Baloch, Pakistan’s Perma­nent Mission to the OIC was in consultation with other member countries, and discussions are ongoing for calling a special meeting of the OIC on the current situation in Palestine.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always maintained that the only solution to the situation is a two-state solution and the creation of a state of Palestine established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. “We believe that this policy is in alignment with the wishes of the people of Pakistan”.

When asked if Pakistan sent any aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, she said Pakistan expr­essed deep sympathy with its Afghan brothers and sisters, as they face a very difficult situation following the earthquake.

“Pakistan also stands in solidarity with its Afghan brothers and sisters and remains in contact with the interim Afghan government to meet any needs that they may have during the relief and recovery efforts.”

Answering another question, she said a deadline of November 1 has been set for all aliens illegally living in Pakistan to leave the country.

She added after the de­­ad­line, the government will take action against those found to be violating Pak­istan’s immigration laws.

“There are different prescriptions within these laws, including deportation. This process will be completed in a phased and orderly manner.”

To a question about the killing of alleged TTP militants in Afghanistan, Ms Baloch welcomed actions taken by the Afghan authorities against the terror groups that threaten Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2023