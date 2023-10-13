DAWN.COM Logo

Riyadh probes ‘unacceptable abuses’ at Amazon warehouses

AFP Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 08:22am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it was investigating rep­orts of grim conditions for migrant workers at Amazon warehouses in the kingdom, denouncing all labour abuse and exploitation as “unacceptable”.

The human resources and social development ministry said in a sta­tement that the investigation began before Amnesty Inter­national this week reported that Nepalese Ama­zon workers in Saudi Arabia had suffered “appalling” living conditions, on-the-job safety risks and wage theft.

“Any form of labour abuse or exp­loitation is unacceptable and is comprehensively investigated by the re­levant Saudi authorities,” the sta­t­­ement said. “The distressing rep­orts outlined in this case are already the subject of an ongoing investigation.”

The Amnesty report published on Tuesday drew from the accounts of 22 men who had worked in warehouses in Riyadh or Jeddah going back to 2021. The group accused recruitment agents and two Saudi labour supply companies of deceiving workers who thought they wou­ld be employed directly by Amazon.

Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia they encountered “dirty and overcrowded accommodation, sometimes infested with bed bugs” as well as “gruelling” working conditions marked by constant monitoring and inadequate rest, sometimes resulting in injury, Amnesty said.

Thursday’s statement said Saudi authorities had “taken robust measures to combat any form of human trafficking on an international level”, including by ratifying the International Labour Organisation protocol against forced labour.

The kingdom “has also put in place comprehensive legislation and policies to prevent, investigate, and prosecute trafficking offences”, the statement said, noting that recruitment agents and private employers “must adhere to clear and strongly enforced laws to ensure the fair treatment and welfare of all employees”.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2023

