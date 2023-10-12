Imran challenges upcoming indictment in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, challenging the trial court’s order for his upcoming indictment in the cipher case.

He has also sought bail in two National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

The Special Court (Official Secrets Act) on Oct 9 distributed copies of the challan among the counsel for Mr Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi and decided to indict them on Oct 17.

The petition filed before the IHC against the indictment contended that the trial court order stated that copies of the challan and other documents had been handed over to the defence counsel, though the counsel representing Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi were never given the relevant record.

The petition requested the court to set aside the order of the trial court about the upcoming indictment of the suspects on Oct 17.

Mr Khan also filed petitions seeking bail in two NAB cases — Toshakhana case and millions of pounds corruption case. The petitions stated that the Accountability Court had dismissed the bail plea of Mr Khan for non-appearance in the court.

The petitions stated that Mr Khan was detained in the Attock Jail and he was unable to attend the court proceeding, adding that his absence was not wilful.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2023