DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 12, 2023

Pakistan, Unicef sign MoU for procurement of polio vaccines

Ikram Junaidi Published October 12, 2023 Updated October 12, 2023 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: Paki­stan and Unicef on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU) for procurement of vaccines critical to the Polio Emergency Programme.

According to a statement, the journey to this moment began with the government declaring a state of emergency in 2011 and launching an effort to combat polio. Substantial financial resources were channelled into the Polio Emergency Programme.

During this phase, the government committed $155 million to the cause and, in a testament to global solidarity, secured an additional $100 million in support from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Secretary of National Health Services Iftikhar Shallwani expressed profound gratitude for this vital financial support.

“The meticulous groundwork is evident as all necessary documentation was successfully completed, and IsDB recently formalised their commitment by signing the Murabaha agreement just two days ago,” he said.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, he made a priority call to Unicef, leading to the signing of the MoU on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony saw the federal secretary and the country representative of Unicef exchange signed documents, cementing their shared vision to eliminate polio.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2023

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Last call?
12 Oct, 2023

Last call?

POLICY confusion, economic disarray, social upheaval, media clampdown and political persecution have cast a...
Yogi’s outburst
12 Oct, 2023

Yogi’s outburst

REVANCHIST geography is a central plank of the Sangh Parivar’s ideology, as devotees of Hindutva dream of...
An inspiring victory
12 Oct, 2023

An inspiring victory

TWO down in pursuit of a formidable target, Pakistan needed a hero. Enter Abdullah Shafique. In his World Cup debut...
Gaza besieged
Updated 11 Oct, 2023

Gaza besieged

The immediate need is for the world community to prevent Israel from blockading Gaza.
Polluted air
11 Oct, 2023

Polluted air

FOR a very long time now, Lahore has been on top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for many days of...
Labour market inequality
11 Oct, 2023

Labour market inequality

THE 2023 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to American Claudia Goldin for her outstanding achievements in ...