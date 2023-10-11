DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 11, 2023

5 dead, 4 injured as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

Imtiaz Ali Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 05:36pm
Rescue and police officials gather at site where an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Oct 11. — Photo by author
Rescue and police officials gather at site where an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Oct 11. — Photo by author
Rescue and police officials gather at site where an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Oct 11. — Photo by author
Rescue and police officials gather at site where an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Oct 11. — Photo by author

At least five people were killed while four labourers were injured on Wednesday when an under-construction building near Qadri Masjid in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony No.5 collapsed, rescue officials said.

According to the police, four victims were labourers while the fifth one was a passerby vendor.

Shah Faisal Colony Police Station House Officer (SHO) Saqib Khan said that labourers were in the process of laying a reinforced cement concrete roof when it collapsed.

He said construction of two floors was under way at a 40-yard plot in the area which was in bad shape. “As per initial reports, the old roof of the slab could not withstand the weight of two more roofs and it fell down,” Khan told Dawn.com.

With the help of machinery, the debris was removed and the bodies were recovered, he added.

The official added that a criminal case would be registered against the owner on charges of causing loss of human life and injuries.

Earlier, a statement released by Edhi rescue service stated that one body and an injured person had been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Last month, a man was killed while two others were injured after an under-construction building ‘Regra Heights’ collapsed in Faisalabad’s People’s Colony area.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza besieged
Updated 11 Oct, 2023

Gaza besieged

The immediate need is for the world community to prevent Israel from blockading Gaza.
Polluted air
11 Oct, 2023

Polluted air

FOR a very long time now, Lahore has been on top of the list of the world’s most polluted cities for many days of...
Labour market inequality
11 Oct, 2023

Labour market inequality

THE 2023 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to American Claudia Goldin for her outstanding achievements in ...
Smuggled goods
Updated 10 Oct, 2023

Smuggled goods

Drive must be expanded to take action against those who stock and sell illegally imported goods in their shops without fear of the law.
Simmering tensions
10 Oct, 2023

Simmering tensions

THE political bonhomie that held the PDM-led government together is disappearing rapidly. Coalition partners who ...
Silent epidemic
10 Oct, 2023

Silent epidemic

AS nations around the globe unite to mark World Mental Health Day today, Pakistan confronts a series of challenges...