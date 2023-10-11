Santner relishing ‘aggressive’ role

CHENNAI: Mitchell Santner said he is enjoying the prospect of bowling more aggressively at the World Cup in India than he does back home after the New Zealand spinner took five wickets in a 99-run win over the Netherlands.

Santner claimed 5-59 on Monday to add to his two wickets from their win over England in last week’s opener.

“It’s obviously nice to come over here and see some spinning wickets because they’re few and far between back in New Zealand,” Santner said.

“The role in New Zealand is slightly different to here. You want to be a little bit more aggressive. You keep your slips in for longer. I try to operate with that mid-on up most of the time, only having three back, trying to make them play big shots.

“In some of the grounds where it might be pretty flat, it might be that defensive role for a little bit.”

New Zealand next play Bangladesh and Afgha­nistan, two sides that are accustomed to spin, with both games being held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The stadium also hosted India’s victory over Australia, which featured a turning wicket earlier in the day before dew made it easier to bat on.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2023