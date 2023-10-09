Farrukh Khokhar’s wife found dead in his house

RAWALPINDI: The wife of Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, a mother of four, was found dead with signs of strangulation around her neck at her husband’s Dhoke Gangal house on Sunday, police said.

The brother of the victim alleged that his sister was murdered by her husband before being hung from a ceiling fan of his house.

Ali Raza lodged an FIR with the Airport police stating that his sister Ramsha had married her cousin Farrukh Khokhar, son of Taji Khokhar, about 14 years ago and the couple had four children.

He said his brother-in-law’s behavior was not good with his wife since their marriage and he used to threaten to kill her.

He claimed that Farrukh had developed relations with a girl and used to take her abroad.

He said his sister had informed him and her father five days ago that Farrukh had threatened to kill her.

He also claimed that Farrukh along with his girlfriend left for Qatar three days ago and returned home at 3am on Sunday.

In the FIR, he alleged that Farrukh taunted and abused his wife after arriving at home.

The complainant said at about 9am he received a phone call from his brother-in-law Mohammad Imtiaz thatRamsha was hanging from a ceiling fan of her husband’s house.

He said he and his another brother-in-law Umar Imtiaz rushed to Farrukh’s house and found his sister hanging with her dupatta tied around her neck.

He said he and his cousin unfastened Ramsha and brought her down. “My sister had died. There were two marks of strangulation around her neck and nothing was lying under her body,” he said in the FIR.

In the FIR, he also claimed that Farrukh called him on WhatsApp and threatened him of dire consequences.

He suspected that Farrukh killed his sister in connivance with his brother Samar Imtiaz.

The police reached the crime scene and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. Initial police report suggested that Ms Ramsha’s body was lying on the floor and black marks were found around her neck.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2023