DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 09, 2023

Farrukh Khokhar’s wife found dead in his house

Mohammad Asghar Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 07:02am

RAWALPINDI: The wife of Farrukh Imtiaz Khokhar, a mother of four, was found dead with signs of strangulation around her neck at her husband’s Dhoke Gangal house on Sunday, police said.

The brother of the victim alleged that his sister was murdered by her husband before being hung from a ceiling fan of his house.

Ali Raza lodged an FIR with the Airport police stating that his sister Ramsha had married her cousin Farrukh Khokhar, son of Taji Khokhar, about 14 years ago and the couple had four children.

He said his brother-in-law’s behavior was not good with his wife since their marriage and he used to threaten to kill her.

He claimed that Farrukh had developed relations with a girl and used to take her abroad.

He said his sister had informed him and her father five days ago that Farrukh had threatened to kill her.

He also claimed that Farrukh along with his girlfriend left for Qatar three days ago and returned home at 3am on Sunday.

In the FIR, he alleged that Farrukh taunted and abused his wife after arriving at home.

The complainant said at about 9am he received a phone call from his brother-in-law Mohammad Imtiaz thatRamsha was hanging from a ceiling fan of her husband’s house.

He said he and his another brother-in-law Umar Imtiaz rushed to Farrukh’s house and found his sister hanging with her dupatta tied around her neck.

He said he and his cousin unfastened Ramsha and brought her down. “My sister had died. There were two marks of strangulation around her neck and nothing was lying under her body,” he said in the FIR.

In the FIR, he also claimed that Farrukh called him on WhatsApp and threatened him of dire consequences.

He suspected that Farrukh killed his sister in connivance with his brother Samar Imtiaz.

The police reached the crime scene and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. Initial police report suggested that Ms Ramsha’s body was lying on the floor and black marks were found around her neck.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Turned away
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Turned away

Sending hundreds of thousands of Afghans back to an uncertain future defined by terror and turmoil seems unnecessarily cold.
Arrested growth
Updated 09 Oct, 2023

Arrested growth

A STUDY recently published in the Lancet has painted a distressing picture for our future generations. It finds that...
Pulpit concerns
09 Oct, 2023

Pulpit concerns

THE pulpit should echo the message of unity. But these megaphones have delivered some triumphalist views of ...
Palestine at war
Updated 08 Oct, 2023

Palestine at war

The Israeli occupation needs to end, and the Palestinian people need justice.
Privatising Discos
08 Oct, 2023

Privatising Discos

THE caretaker government’s decision to ‘hand over’ the loss-making power distribution companies, or Discos, to...
Dismal performance
08 Oct, 2023

Dismal performance

FOR a country of over 240m people, it was appalling that Pakistan realistically had just one solid contender for a...