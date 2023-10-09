DAWN.COM Logo

Terrorist killed in gun battle with security forces in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published October 9, 2023 Updated October 9, 2023 12:03am

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Ramzak area of North Waziristan, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan quoted the military’s media affairs wing as saying on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist.

“Known as Azeem Ullah alias ‘Ghazi’, the terrorist remained actively involved in various terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

The ISPR added that sanitisation had been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation, it concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Earlier this month, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

There were 99 attacks across the country, the highest number in a single month since November 2014, the report had said.

