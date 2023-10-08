Istekham-i-Pakistan Party will emerge as new force in elections, claims Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said people of Pakistan are fed up with the current political culture and the IPP will emerge as a new political force in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, she said the manifesto of the IPP was a roadmap for economic development of the country - ‘without any speed breaker.’

She said the new party had been registered with the Election Commission and its symbol was “Falcon”, adding the party had launched its mass contact drive.

Headed by Jehangir Khan Tareen, the IPP is scheduled to hold a public rally on October 13 in Jhang followed by workers’ conventions in several cities of Punjab.

“Time has come to implement the slogan of the IPP for construction, development and prosperity of Pakistan,” she said, adding the manifesto of the party was like a passport for the poor towards prosperity.

She added that the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council(SIFC) was like an insurance policy for the economic revival of Pakistan and towards modernisation of the state.

The SIFC will open new avenues of investment and development in Pakistan.

Ms Awan attacked one of the mainstream political opponents of her party, saying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was based in Avenfield, but trying to set fielding in Pakistan.

“He should rather rest in hospital instead of going to court with a medical report in his hand. Nawaz Sharif wants to get relief from court whereas he wants to hide behind medical reports,” she added.

She said the politics of these reports will bring an end to the PML-N. The statement by Shahbaz Sharif that Nawaz Sharif will appear before courts and fight his cases shows his conflicting intentions, she added.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2023