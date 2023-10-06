DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 06, 2023

Death toll in India glacial lake flood hits 40

AFP Published October 6, 2023 Updated October 6, 2023 02:09pm
A general view shows the damaged Teesta V power plant along the Teesta River some 6 Km from Singtam in India’s Sikkim state after a flash flood triggered by a high-altitude glacial lake burst. — AFP
A general view shows the damaged Teesta V power plant along the Teesta River some 6 Km from Singtam in India’s Sikkim state after a flash flood triggered by a high-altitude glacial lake burst. — AFP

At least 40 people have died in flash floods inundating India’s northeast, officials said on Friday, as army teams plotted helicopter rescues for more of the thousands stranded in the deluge.

Violent torrents stuck the remote state of Sikkim on Wednesday after the sudden bursting of a high-altitude glacial lake in neighbouring Nepal.

Climate scientists warn that similar disasters will become an increasing danger across the Himalayas as global temperatures rise and ice melts.

Downstream search-and-rescue teams recovered more bodies overnight as the waters cut a swathe through the countryside towards the Bay of Bengal.

“Nineteen bodies have been recovered” in Sikkim state, V.B. Pathak, its top civil servant, told AFP.

Shama Parveen, a district magistrate in neighbouring West Bengal, said that an additional 21 bodies had been recovered in her state over the past three days.

Nearly 8,000 others were taking shelter at makeshift relief camps set up at schools, government offices and guesthouses, according to a state government bulletin.

“There may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists by helicopters” with weather conditions improving on Friday, the statement added.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Costly borrowing
Updated 06 Oct, 2023

Costly borrowing

Govt’s growing need to borrow heavily from local banks has severely constrained SBP’s ability to contain inflation through policy rate increases.
Waiting for visas
06 Oct, 2023

Waiting for visas

Pakistan have little time to address that issue with games at the World Cup coming thick and fast.
Migrant crisis
06 Oct, 2023

Migrant crisis

Whether it is the US, Europe, or Pakistan, all those seeking refuge and fleeing violence need to be dealt with compassionately and humanely.
Targeting Afghans
Updated 05 Oct, 2023

Targeting Afghans

Afghans are part of the region’s sociopolitical fabric and cannot be wished away. Abandoning them in haste will only sow seeds of future discord.
Reimagining politics
05 Oct, 2023

Reimagining politics

IN addition to the establishment’s incessant meddling in political matters, the lack of internal democracy within...
Attack on Indian media
05 Oct, 2023

Attack on Indian media

THERE are only seven months to go before Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces voters for a tough third term....